Pitkin County residents honored for their involvement

Ten Roaring Fork Valley Residents were honored with Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards at a ceremony Wednesday.

Now in its 19th year, the goal of the county’s volunteer award program is to honor individuals and groups for their outstanding service, leadership and civic involvement. Pitkin County Cares awards include the Greg Mace Award established in memory of the late Greg Mace, a dedicated volunteer who died in a climbing accident on North Maroon in 1986.

This year’s winner’s included:

• Greg Mace Award, Sallie Bernard — Bernard is the founder of Extreme Sports Camp, which was later renamed Ascendigo, a nationally recognized autism service provider in Carbondale. Bernard also is active with Family Life for All, the Aspen Hope Center, James Kirk Bernard Foundation and Autism Speaks.

• Children and Youth Award, Sandy and Peter Johnson — The two were honored for their longtime Aspen Buddy Program commitment to their buddy from elementary school to college.

• Seniors Award, Trinity Terry — Terry delivered meals from the Pitkin County Senior Center to the home bound and offered his support and friendship.

• Health Award, Debbie Kreutzer — Kreutzer was recognized for her contribution to Pathfinders by organizing support and care for individuals who are ill or suffering from life-changing loss.

• Community Pride, Laura Mathews — Matthews worked more than 500 hours in the Aspen Historical Society’s Archive Office.

• Education, Jim and Dianne Light — The couple were noted for their mentorship in the Roaring Fork Precollegiate program ushering an eighth-grade group through high school and on to college.

• Good Samaritan, Carolyn Meadowcroft — Meadowcroft helped Habitat for Humanity homeowners navigate the complexities of applying for and getting a mortgage.

• Rising Star, Matilda “Tilly” Swanson — Swanson is a junior at Aspen High School on the Robotics Team who mentors middle school students about robotics and she spent lunch hours reading with a first-grader in the Read With Me program.