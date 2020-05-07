Pitkin County Library will open Saturday for pick-ups, returns
Bookworms and others in Aspen can come out of hiding Saturday.
That’s when the Pitkin County Library will begin self-service pickup for patrons who place holds on books, music and movies.
To place a hold, visit pitcolib.org or call 970-429-1900 for help.
While the library building remains closed due to public health orders, its officials ask that patrons practice social distancing and wear a mask while picking up their holds from carts in the foyer at the main entrance on 120 N. Mill St.
Support Local Journalism
Book drops also are open for returns. Limited printing services also will be available at no charge.
Hours for pickup are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User