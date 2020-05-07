Pitkin County Library will open Saturday for pick-ups, returns

Pitkin County Library.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |

Bookworms and others in Aspen can come out of hiding Saturday.

That’s when the Pitkin County Library will begin self-service pickup for patrons who place holds on books, music and movies.

To place a hold, visit pitcolib.org or call 970-429-1900 for help.

While the library building remains closed due to public health orders, its officials ask that patrons practice social distancing and wear a mask while picking up their holds from carts in the foyer at the main entrance on 120 N. Mill St.

Book drops also are open for returns. Limited printing services also will be available at no charge.

Hours for pickup are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.