Physical fitness classes can be held in Aspen’s public parks

Carolyn Sackariason
  

Physical fitness instruction can occur with a city permit in the following parks in Aspen:

Ajax Park

Fox Crossing

Francis Whitaker

Glory Hole Park

Hillyard Park

Jenny Adair

Koch Lumber Park

Molly Gibson

Newbury Park

Paepcke Park

Rio Grande Park

Willoughby Park

Triangle Park

Yellow Brick lawn

Starting on Monday, physical fitness instruction can occur in Aspen parks on a two-month trial basis, as long as the operator obtains a $50 permit from the city.

Austin Weiss, the city’s parks and open space director, said as COVID-19 restrictions continue for local businesses that are aligned with health, fitness and wellness, public parks have been alternative spaces to conduct classes.

The program is designed to be discontinued at the end of July, with the potential for an extension, pending an evaluation.

“Holding these classes in an outdoor environment provides more space to allow for greater social distancing, and better air movement also creates a safer experience for both the participants and the instructors,” Weiss wrote in an informational memo to Aspen City Council. “Parks staff feels that managing these park requests can be achieved by utilizing the existing parks permit system.”

The city’s parks department manages over 30 parks in town, and 14 of them are designated for physical fitness instruction.

The parks that can be venues for instruction will remain open to the public throughout the day.

The physical instruction and classes will be limited to the first half of the day and be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Weiss noting that parks have been heavily used in the afternoons and evenings during COVID-19 restrictions.

Businesses will need to submit a “Special Use in Parks During COVID–19” request form to the city.

Classes will be limited to nine participants and one instructor, and no amplified music will be allowed.

csackariason@aspentimes.com

