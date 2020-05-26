Physical fitness classes can be held in Aspen’s public parks
Physical fitness instruction can occur with a city permit in the following parks in Aspen:
Ajax Park
Fox Crossing
Francis Whitaker
Glory Hole Park
Hillyard Park
Jenny Adair
Koch Lumber Park
Molly Gibson
Newbury Park
Paepcke Park
Rio Grande Park
Willoughby Park
Triangle Park
Yellow Brick lawn
Starting on Monday, physical fitness instruction can occur in Aspen parks on a two-month trial basis, as long as the operator obtains a $50 permit from the city.
Austin Weiss, the city’s parks and open space director, said as COVID-19 restrictions continue for local businesses that are aligned with health, fitness and wellness, public parks have been alternative spaces to conduct classes.
The program is designed to be discontinued at the end of July, with the potential for an extension, pending an evaluation.
“Holding these classes in an outdoor environment provides more space to allow for greater social distancing, and better air movement also creates a safer experience for both the participants and the instructors,” Weiss wrote in an informational memo to Aspen City Council. “Parks staff feels that managing these park requests can be achieved by utilizing the existing parks permit system.”
Support Local Journalism
The city’s parks department manages over 30 parks in town, and 14 of them are designated for physical fitness instruction.
The parks that can be venues for instruction will remain open to the public throughout the day.
The physical instruction and classes will be limited to the first half of the day and be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Weiss noting that parks have been heavily used in the afternoons and evenings during COVID-19 restrictions.
Businesses will need to submit a “Special Use in Parks During COVID–19” request form to the city.
Classes will be limited to nine participants and one instructor, and no amplified music will be allowed.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen Mountain looks to June 12 opening for summer operations; Snowmass likely June 21
Aspen Skiing Co. is making preparations for the summer season with plans to open the Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain June 12 and the Elk Camp Gondola at Snowmass on June 21. Social distancing and bans on large gatherings will be in effect due to the coronavirus threat.