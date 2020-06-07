Photos: Crowd gathers in Basalt to honor George Floyd
Nearly 150 people attended Basalt’s “Memorial for Geroge Floyd” on Sunday. The crowd took a knee for the time Floyd was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer before he died.
The rally also featured speakers calling for justice and support for the Black Lives Matter movement and ended withe the singing of “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User