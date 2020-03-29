 Photos: Aspen Misc., March 29, 2020 | AspenTimes.com

Photos: Aspen Misc., March 29, 2020

Local Local | March 29, 2020

Grateful for a last celebration lunch at Gwyn's High Alpine, a few friends recently gathered to celebrate Tom Griffiths' birthday. Front row: Naty Melova (Rotary Youth Exchange student from Slovakia), Tom Griffiths, Heidi Hoffmann and Dave Murray. Back row: Jeanette Darnauer, Chris Lewis, Joyce Woltman and Debbe Lewis.
Courtesy photo

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local

Roaring Fork Valley’s LatinX community faces coronavirus challenges

March 29, 2020 |

Multiple efforts have popped up to keep the region’s Latino population informed about the coronavirus crisis and economic aid available for unemployed workers. A special Facebook public group called Coronavirus Aspen 2 Parachute Community Help provides answers to frequently asked questions and directs people to aid.

See more