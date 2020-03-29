Photos: Aspen Misc., March 29, 2020
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local
Roaring Fork Valley’s LatinX community faces coronavirus challenges
Multiple efforts have popped up to keep the region’s Latino population informed about the coronavirus crisis and economic aid available for unemployed workers. A special Facebook public group called Coronavirus Aspen 2 Parachute Community Help provides answers to frequently asked questions and directs people to aid.