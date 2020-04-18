 Photos: Aspen Misc., April 19, 2020 | AspenTimes.com
Photos: Aspen Misc., April 19, 2020

Aspen Country Day first-grade students under teachers Cathy Grueter and Noga Vard have been practicing their letter-writing skills all year, and they recently wrote thank-you notes to local health-care workers for their work on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The letters were recently delivered to Aspen Valley Hospital.
