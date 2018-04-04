Opportunities abound to help preserve trails this summer in Roaring Fork Valley

Go to http://www.rfov.org for more information and to volunteer.

Tuesday evenings from July 24 through Aug. 21: New trail construction on Red Hill near Carbondale.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is organizing 10 trail maintenance or construction projects between Independence Pass and Rifle this summer. Volunteers are needed on the projects between May and October. Here is the full schedule:

People who want to help preserve public lands can volunteer for one of 10 trail maintenance or construction projects that will be held this summer between Independence Pass and Rifle.

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is marking its 23rd year by organizing the trail projects between May and October. They range from a one-day sprucing up to a backpack weekend to ongoing efforts.

"If you've been craving summer hikes on Colorado's stunning public lands, you can't forget how those same trails are maintained and built," RFOV said in an announcement of its summer projects.

People who want to combine backpacking with hard labor will get an opportunity Aug. 17 to 19 when a crew is needed to repair a damaged section of the Hay Park/Thomas Lakes trail.

There also is a multi-day, car-camping opportunity Sept. 8 and 9 for the Crooked Creek wetlands restoration project east of Basalt off the Fryingpan Valley.

RFOV works with public land management agencies to determine the projects it tackles each year. As the budgets of the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and other agencies shrink, they rely heavily on groups such as RFOV. The group has proved adept at enlisting volunteers and providing supervision on the trail projects.

"RFOV provides trained crew leaders to ensure that everyone has a rewarding experience, no matter how new to trail projects you are," the group said in its announcement. Dinners are provided for every project.

RFOV also will carry on its tradition of organizing ongoing Tuesday evening projects. It will work on rerouting the Lower Plunge Trail in Aspen's Hunter Creek Valley on Tuesday evenings from June 19 through July 17, and it will build a new trail on Carbondale's Red Hill on Tuesday evenings from July 24 through Aug. 21.

For the full summer schedule, see the factbox.

RFOV will host two kick-off parties in April. They will be at Black Dog Saloon in New Castle on Thursday and in Aspen at Hallam Lake Preserve on April 12. There will be free food and drinks at the family-friendly events.

Volunteers on projects will be entered to win a CIMA Cycles Highlands bike worth $4,500 in a partnership with CIMA Cycles, Ute City Cycles and Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association.