Open space program will draw for elk hunt, seeks comments on Emma ag building

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will hold a lottery March 28 to choose five hunters to participate in a limited elk hunt in the fall.

The program also announced Wednesday it is accepting public comment on a proposed agricultural structure on its Emma open space.

The hunt for cow elk only will be held during the fourth season, Nov. 14-18. To qualify, hunters must have a Colorado hunting license and a tag allowing them to hunt for a cow elk in the fourth season, in Colorado Game Management Unit 43.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is conducting its lottery in March so that drawing winners can put in for a fourth-season tag in Unit 43 and be ready to go. Open Space and Trails will check with Colorado Parks and Wildlife in June to make sure the chosen hunters did in fact acquire the proper tag for the hunt.

Open Space and Trails will draw the names of three alternates – hunters who may get a chance at the Sky Mountain Park hunt if any of the chosen participants backs out before the hunt.

This will be the fifth year a limited hunt has taken place at Sky Mountain Park in an effort to manage the elk population that uses the open space as both winter habitat and a migration corridor. Last fall, one of the five hunters on the property was successfully took a cow elk.

Recommended Stories For You

To enter the lottery, prospective hunters must provide their name, mailing address, phone number and date of birth by noon on March 27. Please email the information to janet.urquhart@pitkincounty.com. Only hunters who supply all of the required information will be entered in the drawing.

On the Emma issue, the open space program is contemplating a barn or other structure to support the agriculture lease on the Emma schoolhouse property. The structure was contemplated in the Emma Management Plan.

For details on the structure and to provide comment, go to the Pitkin OST projects website at https://www.pitkinostprojects.com/emma-open-space-agricultural-structures.html.