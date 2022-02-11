On the Fly: Who is the best fly-tyer in the Roaring Fork Valley?

• Iron Fly Competition • When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 • Where: The Tipsy Trout in Basalt, 181 Basalt Center Circle • Cost: Kids are free, adults $20 • Adult competitors must bring their own vise and tools (provided for kids) • Pre-registration required, RoaringFork.org

The Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club, the Roaring Fork Conservancy and the Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance are proud to present the 6th Annual Iron Fly Competition Saturday night at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt! This fun-filled evening is highly anticipated by local tyers, and gives them a chance to show their fly-tying prowess in a low-key and hilarious evening filled with bribery, beers (after 7 p.m.) and comraderie. Kids compete from 6 to 7 p.m.; adults start up after that.

Every year is different, and the hosts try to get the participants out of their comfort zones and loosen up a bit. Tyers may be asked to create their flies blindfolded, with their non-dominant hands, or figure out how to create a fly out of not-so-common materials. Competitors must pre-register at the link provided above and all proceeds go toward the Fishing Club and Conservancy, which provide support and opportunities for local anglers young and old, river users, and the fish in those rivers as well.

Photo of local youth, Ruthie L. (previous kid’s division champion), provided by the Roaring Fork Conservancy.



The only rule is that there are no rules. Bribery is encouraged, cheating is overlooked, and anything goes for these worthy causes. If the lack of rules bothers you, we highly encourage you to come and be a spectator.

The Iron Fly is a great opportunity to re-connect with old friends and make a few new ones, too. All hooks and materials are provided by the Iron Fly; competitors need only bring their tools and vise. There are door prizes, raffle items up for grabs, and winners get bragging rights for the whole year long. Shake off those winter blues and come join us for one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year!

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or TaylorCreek.com.