On the Fly: To cast is to hope

Last weekend brought Casting for Recovery's Colorado crew to the Roaring Fork Valley for their third annual fly-fishing retreat at the historic Redstone Inn.

The chapter is led by Colorado Western Slope Program Coordinator Marlene Collins, and they provide a healing and informational weekend open to female breast cancer survivors who apply from the west of the Continental Divide. Casting for Recovery provides this unique experience free to all participants of any stage and any age. It's a national nonprofit and has provided thousands of women with a welcoming and inspirational introduction to fly-fishing across the United States.

After two days of instruction, entomology overviews, knot-tying and casting practice, guides (river helpers) from across the Roaring Fork Valley (and beyond) descend upon the Redstone Inn to spend a day on the water with the participants. This year, 14 participants spent a one-on-one day with their river helpers on the Crystal River, fishing the Redstone Preserve, part of the Rocky Mountain Angling Club properties.

During a closing luncheon ceremony, most participants and river helpers share a part of their experiences together with the group, which always produces plenty of laughter punctuated with a few hugs and tears. The nonprofit provides every participant with support from local health care professionals and the Redstone Inn always provides superb service, accommodations and meals to everyone involved. Many thanks to the entire staff of the historic Redstone Inn for their hospitality and friendliness!

If you or a breast cancer survivor you know from the Western Slope would like to join as a participant, encourage them to apply at castingforrecovery.org/wco, as there are chapters all over the country. Anyone can also apply there to volunteer time, or more importantly, choose to donate to this worthy cause. Simply visit castingforrecovery.org/how-you-can-help/volunteer to see how you can help. You also can reach out to Marlene Collins personally via email at cfrmarlene@gmail.com to donate and keep this amazing program viable for years to come.

Many of us look forward to Casting for Recovery all year. Come find out why!

Recommended Stories For You

This column is provided by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374.