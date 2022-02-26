On the Fly: The F3T comes to Aspen on March 25

Winter-weary anglers will get a chance to increase their fishing stoke level at the ever-popular Fly Fishing Film Tour, hosted by Taylor Creek Fly Shop, on March 25 at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. Tickets are available direct from the Wheeler, or you can save some dough and grab your cash-only $18 tickets at Taylor Creek in Basalt. Tickets are a limited number, so get yours before it’s too late!

Graphic courtesy of the F3T



What’s on the menu this time around? “The Legend of Casa Mar” details the history of one of the most legendary tarpon fisheries on planet earth. The film dances back and forth from past to present with a breathtaking interview from fly fishing legend Peter Gorinsky, IGFA archive footage, and supporting footage taken during the films production in 2021.

“Josiah and the Bones” is a film from Missoula, Montana-based Western Pictures and is supported by NRS Fishing and Costa. It is the story of Josiah Koleo Ching, a native Hawaiian, Iraq War veteran, and second generation fly fishing guide. The film is a chronicle of his life: the extreme ups and downs and how fly fishing has become strong medicine. It was filmed on location in Hawaii, with local permission to share this special place.

Katie Fiedler Anderson has been a fly fishing guide in Vail for over a decade, but things started to change when she became pregnant with her daughter. The short film “Phoenix” tells a story of passion, as Katie and her husband take a leap of faith in order to inspire their 4-year-old daughter to chase her dreams no matter what the obstacle. Hop on the official F3T website to see all of the featured films for this year, and we look forward to seeing everyone in March at the Wheeler!