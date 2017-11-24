On the Fly: Rivers offer plenty to be thankful for

Being a thankful angler is easy around here. Thanksgiving dinners this week across the Roaring Fork Valley were filled with stories of beautiful summer and fall days, big fish, the ones that got away and lamentations of fishing opportunities missed over the past year.

Like we talked about a few weeks ago in this column, it's pretty sweet to head out for an hour or two and stubbornly throw dries (or whatever style you are into this week), whether the fish are on them or not. If you're local, you can fish how and where you want for the most part. For that I am thankful.

Thanksgiving is the ultimate hunter-gatherer holiday, and topping it off with good food, football, friends and family is as good as it gets. Many a Thanksgiving morning here is spent stalking elk or casting over a pod of risers, which hopefully doesn't result in falling asleep face-first in the cranberry sauce or gravy boat at dinner. Speaking of hunting and gathering, restocking your fly-tying materials during fall elk, deer, grouse and turkey hunts can add some personal and local flavor to your fur- and feather-fly patterns. Sustainability is all the rage these days.

I would argue that it's difficult not to give thanks while fishing, whether the day plays in your favor or not. You'd have to be pretty oblivious to not soak in the sounds of the rushing water, enjoy the playful dance of American Dippers, or the vistas of snow starting to fill in up in the high country. If you catch a nice trout, that's a bonus in my book. Here's wishing your Thanksgiving was fishy and filled with good food, friends and family!

This column is provided by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374.