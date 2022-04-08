On the Fly: Local alliance enhances rivers, protects fish

Rivers need ambassadors, and the Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance is making major impacts towards the enjoyment and health of our local waters by promoting etiquette, communication and driving home a strong catch-and-release mindset. Their mission statement is simple: “Professional fishing guides dedicated to the protection and conservation of the Roaring Fork region fisheries.”

Like everywhere in the Rocky Mountain west, we are seeing increased traffic on local rivers, streams and lakes. Local fly shops and guide services are glad to have renewed interest in their pursuits, and the Guide Alliance is helping manage increasing usage by promoting the Golden Rule of courtesy whether wading or floating. One major impact recently implemented is annual spring and fall spawning closure signs at certain creeks on the Colorado and Roaring Fork, plus easing the stresses of busy boat ramps with prominent signage explaining ramp etiquette to new or visiting anglers.

The RFFGA promotes kindness on local waters, urging everyone to honor each other’s space and respect private property. Guiding on public water is a privilege, not a right, and members pledge to know and obey our local rules and regulations. Alliance members promote friendly education to anglers they encounter trespassing, fishing over spawning areas, poaching and over-playing fish.

The Guide Alliance had a major role in protecting vulnerable trout in recent years. Low and warm flows the last few summers presented challenges in our lower-elevation fisheries, therefor the Roaring Fork Conservancy, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the RFFGA teamed up to implement closures when concerning temperatures were observed. In a nutshell, these folks are trying their best to protect our local fishery and promote ethical and legal usage. If you are interested in contributing or becoming a member, reach out and join the team by sending an email to rffguidealliance@gmail.com or send a letter to: RFFGA, PO Box 4112, Basalt CO, 81621

