On the Fly: Fly fishing comes to the silver screen in Aspen

One of the best nights of the year is coming soon to the Roaring Fork Valley, the Fly Fishing Film Tour! This is your chance to catch up on all of the new fly-fishing film offerings for 2018, and this year will not disappoint.

Anglers of all ages are welcome, and be sure to get there a little early to sign up for giveaways and raffles, and to catch up on (and win) the newest gear from industry heavies like Simms, Yeti, Ross Reels and Costa sunglasses. You'll also be able to connect with the amazing ladies from Casting for Recovery Western Slope, as well as the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club.

This year's films include, among others, "Chandalar," "Beyond the Horizon" and "African Tiger."

"Chandalar" is an inspirational story of 14 youths headed to the Chandalar River in Alaska. These kids share traumatic backgrounds that bind them together, but do not define them. This also is a story of military veterans finding a way to move forward and inspire the next generation through on-the-river life lessons. Ultimately, this story is about finding resilience and overcoming your fears.

"Beyond the Horizon" highlights the plight of many people and an abused fishery in Guanaja, Honduras. Guanaja has unique problems, as well as opportunities, and this is the story of Rankin Jackson's journey to push away poverty and a ruthless drug trade and find redemption in the sport of fly fishing. Guanaja has had its issues with hurricanes, overfishing due to lack of regulations, poverty and drugs, and most inhabitants live off of the land and sea. A small fly-fishing lodge, Fly Fish Guanaja, has developed a new fly fishing industry to help many in the community rise up out of poverty and teach others of the value of their fishery. Many local anglers have stayed and fished at Fly Fish Guanaja, so this will be one of the highlights.

"African Tiger" highlights a bucket list fish for many fly fishers, the African tiger fish. Shot deep in the Tanzanian wilderness, this film highlights how anglers have pursued this toothy predator for over 50 years and until 2008 no one had caught one over 20 pounds. "African Tiger" will take you deep in the jungle with Kilombero North Safaris to a river that only a handful of people have had the opportunity to fish, and the crew from Captain Jack Productions will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Recommended Stories For You

The continued success of these remarkable fisheries can be attributed to the cutting edge concession and fishery management, and strict guiding protocols implemented by Kilombero North Safaris and Tourette Fishing.

We hope you join us and many of your fishing friends this year at the Fly Fishing Film Tour. It will not disappoint!

This column is provided by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374.