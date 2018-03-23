On the Fly: Blue-winged olive mayhem

Changes are afoot here in the Roaring Fork Valley this week as ideal spring-fishing conditions are at our doorstep. With the warming trend, especially downvalley, we are now seeing the first waves of strong blue-winged olive hatches on the Colorado and lower Roaring Fork rivers. With the lower-than-average flows this year, the hatches are thicker than we are accustomed to seeing.

We have also seen the first caddis of the year on the Colorado, although these bugs are still in the early stages of revving their engines for takeoff. A few hot and bright days will get this hatch going, as well. The Fryingpan has good midge hatches midday, and over the coming weeks we should start seeing some BWOs up there, too.

The upper Roaring Fork and Crystal rivers are waking up this week and are fishing well right now. On these rivers, focus on the deeper pools and runs until the fish slide into the riffles as insects begin to hatch. It's mostly midges out there, but things are changing in a hurry. Icy banks are disappearing quickly, but exercise caution as we warm up.

Keep in mind that your annual fishing license will expire at the end of the month, so don't be an April Fool and forget to renew. Fly shops are dealing with a new license system, so be patient and help them out by bringing your old 2017 license, and your valid state-issued ID is required to complete the process. You also can renew by simply calling 1-800-244-5613. This phone number also is ideal for single or multiple day licenses when you have friends and family here to visit.

Remember to get your cash-only discounted tickets for the Fly Fishing Film Tour at Taylor Creek in Basalt for our Thursday show at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, and happy spring fishing to all!

This column is provided by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374.