On the field: It’s not the offseason until the prep season is over

It's the offseason, you say?

Sure, as it does every year after the lifts have closed, town has come to a standstill. More people than not have fled to the desert and the beaches and other exotic locales to regroup from a long winter* (yes, I'm using an asterisk on that sad excuse of a winter).

Saying this, there's no way I can call this the offseason considering I covered, in some form, seven or so high school sports games Tuesday. As a sports writer in Aspen, my shoulder season oddly comes in late May and early June, when town is beginning to get lively again.

Until then, the season goes on with my high school kids. I know it can be easy to ignore or even forget about them unless you have a vested interest, but I plead for you not to. As a football junkie and a passionate snowboarder, even I have to admit the spring sports season is among the most exciting — and busiest — of the prep year.

Both of Aspen High School's lacrosse teams are having strong seasons and will be factors come the postseason. The boys in particular have an incredibly strong senior class and the girls are just as fun to watch. Both of our local girls soccer teams — Aspen and Basalt — are in position to push for a league title. And from a scoring standpoint, both of those soccer teams have one of the better freshmen this side of the Rockies.

Then there is Aspen baseball, which is having a special season that could end with their first playoff appearance in many years. The Basalt baseball team isn't far behind.

And of course, spring wouldn't be complete without the staples of girls tennis, girls golf and track and field. Regionals and state are fast approaching for all these sports, and this is a great time to get behind them, even if you don't have a kid of your own playing.

No, I don't have any desert trips planned for the next month. I won't be hanging out on any tropical beaches. I will, however, be on the sideline watching these kids bring together years of hard work as they do what they can to represent the Roaring Fork Valley on the field.

This is one of the most exciting times of the year for high school sports and it's important we, as locals, don't forget about them. Maybe I'll take a vacation when the offseason really gets here in June.

