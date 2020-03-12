Officials: The location of Aspen’s COVID-19 victims are not of public concern
School still in session
Aspen School District officials have not yet called off classes but continue to discuss safest practices.
Local
RFTA pumps $100,000 into battle to prevent coronavirus spread on Aspen-area buses
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s board of directors budgeted $100,000 to help battle the spread of coronavirus on the public bus system on Thursday. By this weekend, RFTA plans to be spraying 100 percent of its fleet with a virucide every day.