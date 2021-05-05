News Briefs: Snowmass Base Village cools; Cottonwood Pass opens

Base Village cooling system offline after Central Plant flood

Nearly every building in Snowmass Base Village could be without cooling for at least the next month after a water main break April 28 flooded several rooms in the Base Village Central Plant.

The cooling system was submerged in 9 to 10 feet of water, according to emails from Base Village Director of Operations Scott Williams. The heating system was not affected because it is located in a different area and maintenance teams were able to mitigate damage there.

The Viceroy Hotel was the only Base Village building not impacted by the flood because the building operates on its own cooling system, according to Williams.

After conversations with vendors Wednesday, Williams wrote that “a temporary solution may be in place in as little as (four) weeks.” Teams are receiving new information and updates daily, according to Williams.

“(T)he equipment is just drying out now to the point where we can bring in the experts to assess the damage,” Williams wrote. “Once the damage is assessed, we’ll have a full understanding of the repairs/replacement necessary and will better be able to determine how to proceed, and how long that process may take.”

In the meantime, any short-term cooling solutions like fans will be the responsibility of the Base Village Master Association, Williams wrote.

Cottonwood Pass open for summer season

Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County is now open for the summer season. The road will stay open through the fall, as conditions allow. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving this road. Traffic and weather can have a significant impact on road conditions.

An announcement will be made when Cottonwood Pass closes. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road and Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or road@eaglecounty.us .