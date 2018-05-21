News briefs

Memorial Day event set for Aspen

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Conner Park next to the Aspen City Hall. The event is open to the public.

Veterans are encouraged to wear items of military memorabilia. Congress is asking all citizens to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. in memory of America's fallen military men and women.

Grassroots Community TV will run interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.

For more information, contact Dan Glidden at 970-927-4183 or Dick Merritt at 970-927-5178.

Trash Crush is June 1

The third annual Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1, with participants meeting at the Northstar Preserve's south gate parking lot (and boat launch).

Trash Crush is a volunteer effort to clean up litter along the Northstar Nature Preserve and nearby roadways and raise awareness of environmental stewardship.

The event partners with the Colorado Department of Transportation's Adopt-A-Highway program, which will provide orange safety vests and trash bags.

The first 20 volunteers will receive complimentary refreshments afterward courtesy of Aspen Brewing Co. Also new this year are "Trashy Awards" with special prizes.

The event is open to everyone. Participants are asked to wear long pants, bring water, work gloves and extra clothing in case of inclement weather. Registration is not necessary but is suggested.

More information is available by contacting organizers Erik Skarvan of Sun Dog Athletics at sundog@sopris.net or Todd Shaver at Bull Market Report at todd@bullmarket.com.