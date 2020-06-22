New hiking trail on Light Hill in the works for Basalt
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers are teaming on a project that will delight midvalley hikers, trailer runners and equestrians. A steep, rutted trail up Light Hill is getting rerouted with switchbacks to make it more sustainable and fun.