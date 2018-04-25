New detours for entrance to Aspen

Next week, the city of Aspen is entering its third phase of the months-long Castle Creek Bridge/Hallam Street project. New detours into and out of town will be instituted beginning Monday.

Construction is ahead of schedule and the new detours are being moved up from their original start date of May 7.

"Project crews are tracking well with their overall construction schedule. Modifying the schedule and routes enables crews to begin installation of permanent roadway instead of using of temporary asphalt," project manager Hailey Guglielmo said in a statement.

Detours will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Mondays through Fridays and most Saturdays, from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., outbound motorists will use the Power Plant detour.

Here is the updated detour schedule:

April 30 to May 3: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Inbound traffic will travel on Hallam to Sixth Street (one way); outbound traffic will go from Main Street to Fifth Street, left on Smuggler to Power Plant Road, and left on Cemetery Lane to Highway 82. There will be periodic holds on inbound traffic for outbound buses.

From 7:01 p.m. to 6:59 a.m., Monday through Friday, outbound traffic will take Main Street to Fifth Street, left on Smuggler, left on Eighth Street, and right to Highway 82.

May 4 to June 11: During the day, inbound traffic will travel on Highway 82/Hallam Street, go right on Seventh Street, and left on Main Street.

Outbound traffic will travel from Main Street to Fifth Street, left on Smuggler to Power Plant Road, and left on Cemetery Lane to Highway 82. There will be periodic holds on inbound traffic for outbound buses.

For nights and weekends, inbound traffic will travel on Highway 82/Hallam Street, right on Seventh Street, and left on Main Street. Outbound traffic will take Main Street to Fifth Street, left on Smuggler, left on Eighth Street and right to Highway 82.

For the rest of this week, inbound traffic will go on Hallam Street to Sixth Street and then onto Main Street. Outbound traffic will go from Main Street, right on Fifth Street, and left on Hallam Street to Main Street.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated during peak travel times for both inbound and outbound traffic. These detours will be in effect until June 12 when crews will stop work before resuming around mid-August.

Updates on construction activities, schedule, detour routes and alternative transit will be shared via the project update email. To sign up, visit the project website at castlecreekbridge.com.