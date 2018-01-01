New bike company comes to Carbondale

A new bike company has arrived in Carbondale, promising to deliver "a modern take on traditional titanium."

Why Cycles, a 2-year-old company that started in Ogden, Utah, is setting up shop at 1941 Dolores Way.

The company's sales and operations, a product showroom and inventory storage will be at the Carbondale location.

Adam Miller, a founder of Why Cycles, lived on the Front Range for six years before moving to Utah to start the company.

"I always loved visiting so many of the Colorado mountain towns, and about a year ago I decided that it would be pretty amazing to someday move our new bike company to one of these awesome mountain towns in Colorado," he said.

"Everything we do, we hope to have a reason why we did it. We only make bikes that we want to ride, and that we think we can make better than other similar bikes out there," Miller said. "We exclusively manufacture our frames out of the highest-end titanium since it provides the best ride quality, best durability and downright good-looking bikes.

Recommended Stories For You

"All of our bikes feature super modern features like internal cable routing, modern geometry, integrated head tubes, sliding dropouts, belt drive splits and shaped tubes to maximize lateral stiffness and vertical compliance — and this last part is something that really helps our bikes stand out. The ride quality really is something special on these bikes."

Not only were Miller and company attracted to the Roaring Fork Valley's excellent biking trails and robust cycling community, but he says the town is also a practical place to run a business like theirs.

"Carbondale really seems to have it all," Miller said.

"We mostly sell our bikes online to places all over the USA and the world, and shipping costs played a large role in our decision-making process," he said. "Carbondale is so close to (Interstate 70), Denver and other main shipping hubs that our costs really won't increase much in this sense," he said.

Ogden was a solid place to start a bike business and had many of the amenities and features the company needed, Miller continued.

"But we started Why Cycles for more than purely business reasons. We have a small crew currently, but we all like to ride bikes, ski and hit the bars afterwards," Miller said.

"We build products that are made to be enjoyed out in nature, and I wanted to be in a community and state that fully supports the amazing public lands that we have and that we recreate in. Colorado, and specifically Carbondale, fit that bill perfectly."

To check this new local business out, give the shop a call and they'll hook you up with a demo bike for a free test spin.