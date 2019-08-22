New Aspen city manager to be selected within a week

Aspen City Hall.

Aspen Times file photo

The announcement of a new city manager is coming within days, according to sources close to the negotiations.

“I think we are close,” said Aspen City Councilman Ward Hauenstein, adding that council has been negotiating with a candidate in executive session.

City Attorney Jim True said Thursday no decision has been made and when it is time for that, it will be a public discussion.

He said he expects that to happen within a week’s time.

Council met in executive session on Monday and Tuesday this week and a few times earlier this month when the three finalists were in town for interviews and meet-and-greets with the public.

The finalists are Katie Lewis, Robb Etnyre and Sara Ott.

Ott is the only internal candidate and is currently the interim city manager.

Etnyre is the general manager and CEO of Tahoe Donner in Truckee, California, and Lewis is the senior city attorney for Salt Lake City Corp.

The city hired the head hunting firm Peckham & McKenney in April for $25,000 to help it find the right candidate for the job.

