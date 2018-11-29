Multiple trails will be closed in Roaring Fork Valley Saturday to benefit wildlife

It's that time of year for trail closures on popular routes in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The closures are enacted by RFTA, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, and federal land management agencies to protect wintering wildlife and, in some cases, to prevent road damage.

The Rio Grande Trail will close between Catherine Bridge and Rock Bottom Ranch Friday at 5 p.m.

Several trails close on Saturday including all Sky Mountain Park routes — Viewline, Cozyline, Cozy Pony, Airline, Deadline, Skyline Ridge and Ditchline. Elsewhere in the Snowmass Village area, the Rim Trail North and Seven Star Trail closes Saturday.

Other closures announced by Pitkin County are Brush Creek Trail, Wheatley Open Space/Wheatley Gulch, Red Wind Point Open Space and Perham Creek trailhead.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Saturday is the date for multiple winter closures for motorized and mechanized vehicles in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties. The closures are in effect from Dec. 1 to April 15.

Recommended Stories For You

The BLM closures in the Roaring Fork Valley include Basalt Mountain south portion, the Fisher Creek-Cattle Creek area north of Carbondale, Light Hill south of Basalt, Williams Hill southeast of Basalt, the north side of Red Hill just north of Carbondale, Thompson Creek/Holgate Mesa southwest of Carbondale, and upper areas of The Crown, a popular mountain biking destination southeast of Carbondale. On the Crown, lower trails paralleling Prince Creek Road (County Road 5) are open for the winter. Mountain bikers must respect the closures on the gated trails above the open routes.

The U.S. Forest Service winter travel regulations went into effect Nov. 23 and will be in place until May 20.