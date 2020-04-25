MRA volunteers assist injured skier out of Aspen backcountry Saturday
A female skier was assisted out of the Aspen backcountry on Saturday. Two Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers who just happened to be skiing in the area came across the woman in the area between Pearl Pass and Castle Peak, about 11 miles south of Aspen. The woman had suffered an ankle injury and was struggling to self-rescue.
With the aid of another MRA volunteer, they were able to get the woman back to the parking area near the ghost town of Ashcroft at 12:19 p.m., utilizing a sled that had been stored at the nearby Tagert Hut, which is part of the Alfred A. Braun Hut System and is located at 11,280 feet.
One of the MRA volunteers contacted the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office around 11:27 a.m. from the hut, where other MRA resources were sent into the field to aid with the rescue, including a snowmobile to expedite the final distance back to Ashcroft.
