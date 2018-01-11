Mountain Rescue Aspen will hold avalanche workshop Jan. 19-20

Mountain Rescue Aspen is adding a twist to its 33rd annual Avalanche Workshop on Jan. 19 and 20.

The workshop will still feature a Friday night classroom session and a field day Saturday, but Mountain Rescue is using a new format for the classroom work. There will be a live webcast presentation by rotating speakers about various aspects of backcountry winter travel. It will feature the local forecaster and the deputy director of Colorado Avalanche Information Center as well as representatives of the U.S. Forest Service, Mountain Rescue Aspen and AspenWeather.net.

Attendees can view the webcast in person at the rescue group's CB Cameron Rescue Center at 37925 Highway 82 in Aspen or view it online at MRA's YouTube channel. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentations start at 6 p.m.

The field day will be held on Richmond Ridge on the back of Aspen Mountain from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 20. The workshop is designed for people of all levels. Participants must have proper gear, including shovel, avalanche transceiver, probe and either skins for skis or snowshoes.

There will be a party at the rescue center Saturday evening, catered by Slow Groovin' BBQ.

The cost of the workshop is $30. Attendance is limited to 90 and has historically filled up. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were fewer than 30 spots open. Register at mountain​rescue​aspen.org or contact aviseminar@mountainrescue.org. However, attendees need to show up and pay Friday evening to claim a spot on Saturday.