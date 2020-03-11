Mountain Collective ski pass returns despite Ikon’s success at resorts such as Aspen

Jeff Micsky skis down the Face of Bell on a bluebird Aspen Mountain day on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. One of the pass options next ski season will be the Mountain Collective, which returns for its ninth year.

Aspen Times file

The Mountain Collective ski pass will be back for its ninth ski season in 2020-21 despite the success of the Ikon Pass, officials announced Tuesday.

Four new resorts will be added to the pass next season, boosting the total to 22. The additions are Sugarloaf, Maine; Panorama, British Columbia; Grand Targhee, Wyoming; and the Chamonix region of France.

The four ski areas of Aspen-Snowmass will remain part of the Mountain Collective next season. The pass provides access to two days on the slopes of each destination. Aspen-Snowmass counts as one destination.

The Mountain Collective has survived despite the domination of two major passes in the ski industry — Alterra Mountain Co.’s Ikon Pass and Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass.

Aspen Skiing Co. officials have said this season that sales of the Mountain Collective Pass have dropped, while sales of Ikon and Ikon Base passes have soared. The Ikon Pass provides seven days of skiing to Aspen-Snowmass, while the Ikon Base Pass will provide five days for consumers who pay extra.

“Although the season pass landscape has changed over the last few season, the Mountain Collective continues to represent a list of bucket list resorts at an affordable price point for a discerning group of skiers and riders,” said Christian Knapp, Skico chief marketing officer, in a prepared statement.

The Mountain Collective went on sale Tuesday at the lowest rate of the season at $469.

In addition to Aspen-Snowmass and the new resorts, the participating ski areas include Alta, Arapahoe Basin, Big Sky, Jackson Hole, Snowbird, Squaw Valley and Taos. Several resorts located overseas also are partners in the pass.