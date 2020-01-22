Monday is the deadline to enter races for Basalt mayor, council seats
The bell lap has arrived for jumping into the Basalt races for three Town Council seats and mayor.
Nomination petitions for candidates must be returned to the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Monday. Candidates must get signatures of 25 qualified electors.
In the mayor’s race, current Councilman Bill Infante and former Town Manager Bill Kane are in the race. Former Councilman Rob Leavitt picked up a petition but said he hasn’t formally decided on candidacy.
In the council races, incumbent Jennifer Riffle picked up a petition along with three newcomers to Basalt politics — Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad and David Knight. The council election is lumped into one race. The three candidates who receive the highest vote totals take seats.
The election is April 7. The term for mayor and council are four years.
