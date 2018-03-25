Monday Business Briefs

• Key findings from the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments' latest economic update show a 1.6 percent job growth, a 1.7 percent increase in the number of business establishments and a 2.3 percent unemployment rate for Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Pitkin and Summit counties.

The study was based on the third quarter of 2017, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

The five-county region also saw 3.4 percent job growth in construction, with increases of 6.8 percent in health care and 0.8 percent in accommodations and food services.

The average annual wage, however, was lower than the state average of $55,484. Workers in Pitkin County had an average salary of $50,596 in the third quarter, compared with $44,616 in Eagle County, $35,256 in both Grand County and Jackson County, and $41,028 in Summit County.

• Aspen Skiing Co. will host a job fair from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center at Snowmass Village.

The company is hiring positions for ski and snowboard instructors for the 2018-19 winter season. For the full listing of available jobs, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/jobs.

• The Aspen Chamber Resort Association will hold its Eggs & Issues Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. April 11 at Aspen Meadows Resort.

Featured speakers will include John Kinney, director of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport; Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock; real estate broker Andrew Ernemann; and Christian Knapp of Aspen Skiing Co.

Check-in is at 7:45 a.m. Cost is $35 to members and $50 to non-members. RSVP is required at 970-925-1940.