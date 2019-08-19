Monday Business Briefs: State chamber update in Carbondale; part-time Aspen resident lauded; local doc earns PT certification

State chamber in Carbondale

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce will hold a legislative briefing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Aspen Glen Club, 545 Eagle Way, Carbondale.

The luncheon will include an overview of the 2019 legislative session, what it means for business, and a look forward to 2020 presented by the Colorado Chamber’s senior vice president for state and federal relations, Loren Furman. That will be followed by an update on tourism on the Western Slope presented by Colorado Office of Tourism Director Cathy Ritter.

Cost is $50 and includes lunch.

More details are available at https://cochamber.com/event/state-of-the-state-business-luncheon-carbondale-co.

Nathanson named ‘Man of the Year’

Marc B. Nathanson of Beverly Hills and August was named “Man of the Year” for 2019 by the Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity at its international convention in Denver on Aug. 3

Nathanson is chair of Mapleton Investments and former communications executive; he founded Falcon Cable TV and was vice chairman of Charter Communications. He served in the Clinton and Bush administrations as chairman of the Broadcasting Board of Governors (now the U.S. Agency for Global Media). He is co-chair of the Pacific Council and vice chair of National Democratic Institute.

Local doctor earns PT certification

Kate Violette Spencer of Aspen has achieved recertification as a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopaedic physical therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Dr. Spencer specializes in injury prevention and rehabilitation, manual therapy and dry needling. She is co-owner of Ajax Physical Therapy with her husband, James, and provides in-home and in-office private physical therapy sessions to visitors and residents of the Roaring Fork Valley.