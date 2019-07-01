Monday Business Briefs: Pitkin residents good money managers; Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation polo event in August

Study: Pitkin County residents good with their money

Managing personal finances and income is a strong suit of Pitkin County residents, according to a recent studies.

Pitkin County ranked No. 8 in Colorado in a study by SmartAsset; Douglas, Elbert and Park counties respectively rounded out the top 3.

SmartAsset’s methodology looked at how much people spend as a percent of personal income, average net wealth as a percent of personal income, and bankruptcies per 1,000 people.

The study showed an average of 1.2 Pitkin County residents per 1,000 declared bankruptcy.

Other conclusions showed the Pitkin County’s average net wealth to income — which is the average net wealth of a person in each county divided by the average per capita income — was 58.%.

Additionally, Pitkin County residents on average spend 67.3% of their income on personal expenses, according to the report.

AVH Foundation fundraiser is Aug. 11

Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraiser Chukkers, Champagne & Caviar is set for 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale.

Last year’s event sold out and raised more than $500,000 to support Aspen Valley Hospital.

For more information about sponsorships, tickets, auction donations or VIP benefits, contact the AVH Foundation at 970-544-1302, or visit supportaspenvalley​hospital.org.