Monday Business Briefs: Little Nell and Steakhouse No. 316 get props; Aspen estate bound for auction
February 18, 2019
Luxury Aspen home going to auction
A 14,000-square-foot estate located at 350 Eagle Park Drive is scheduled to go to auction, without reserve, from Feb. 26 to 28.
The eight-bedroom home that sits on 15 acres was designed by Uruguayan architect Horatio Ravazzani.
Previously listed for $18.4 million, the property is being auctioned off Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass Colorado LLC.
The property includes a buildable lot on a cul-de-sac at the top of Buttermilk Mountain (which was previously listed for $3.75 million and also is selling without reserve separately or with the property), a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, an al fresco dining table that seats 32 people, a home theater with 2,000-pound, soundproof doors, and other features.
More information is available at http://www.conciergeauctions.com/auctions/350-eagle-park-drive-aspen-colorado.
Aspen businesses honored
The Little Nell Hotel at the base of Aspen Mountain bested all Colorado lodges in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hotels" ranking released earlier this month.
The five-star Nell came in at No. 19, ahead of The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs (No. 29), The Sebastian Vail, A Timbers Resort (No. 55), and The Four Seasons Resort and Residences — Vail (No. 100).
Aspen Skiing Co. owns The Little Nell.
Also, Steakhouse No. 316 located on Hopkins Avenue in downtown Aspen was ranked by the Food Network as the top steakhouse in Colorado.
Married couple Samantha and Craig Cordts-Pearce own Steakhouse No. 316, as well as other Aspen restaurants.
