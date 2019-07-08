Monday Business Briefs: Chamber to host Aspen politicians; new hires at Cunniffe firm

Have lunch with chamber, officeholders

Aspen business and politics are having some get-togethers.

At noon July 18, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will debut its Twelve on Twelve series, an event held every two months that gives its members “your chance to meet with Aspen’s elected officials in an intimate and respectful environment,” ACRA said in its July newsletter.

Mayor Torre will be on hand at the first Twelve on Twelve, which will be held at the ACRA offices. There, lunch will be provided to the mayor and ACRA members who register on a first come, first served basis. Members are limited to one lunch per year.

“As we know many of you are not able to vote within the city limits, this lunch will provide a platform for our members to give voice to their business in our local government,” the newsletter said.

RSVP is required by emailing membership @aspenchamber.org.

Aspen architecture firm hires four

Aspen firm Charles Cunniffe Architects has hired four new members.

Nick Ketpura has joined as project manager. With over 13 years of local architectural experience, his notable projects include the Doerr-Hosier Center, the Crandall Building, the Walter Isaacson Center and Madeleine K. Albright Pavilion, and several high-end residential projects.

Noah Czech returned to Aspen to join CCA as project architect, after seven years with Studio B Architects, six years in Boulder, and numerous award-winning residential and mixed-use projects.

Ketpura and Czech are joined by new assistant project designers Morgan McMahon and Jacob Pivonka. New hires will support the firm’s leadership on the new Aspen city offices building, the San Miguel sheriff’s facility, Coffey Place Housing, the Jackson Airport, the Telluride Lot B Housing project, and several new residences and renovations throughout the mountain region.