Monday Business briefs: Backcountry shop coming to Aspen; airport seeks committee participants

Backcountry shop coming to Aspen

Cripple Creek Backcountry recently announced plans to open an Aspen location this winter in collaboration with 8KPeak at the Hub of Aspen.

The Hub, which has a shop at 616 E. Hyman Ave. in downtown Aspen, also has stores in Carbondale and Vail, in addition to its e-commerce presence.

Cripple Creek Backcountry has been in business for six years, and its Aspen location "will focus on bringing demo gear and service work closer to the snow and Aspen's vibrant uphill community," according to a press release.

"We are honored to be in the middle of Aspen," said Doug Stenclik, founder of CCBC, in a statement. "Becoming more directly involved with the uphill community here has always been a dream of ours and this is an amazing opportunity to work with the Hub and 8KPeak to make it happen."

8KPeak is an e-commerce business founded by Aspen's Marolt brothers, and it will focus on helping skiers ascend some of the world's highest peaks.

"We are excited to work with the boys at Cripple Creek because they know ski retail and service inside and out," said Mike Marolt of 8KPeak in a statement. "This lets us focus on our true passion of growing the sport of ski mountaineering."

Airport committees forming

Pitkin County is seeking applications from residents interested in participating in four volunteer advisory groups that will help guide decision-making on airport modernization and improvement in the coming years.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 7 and Pitkin County commissioners will appoint participants by the end of the year.

"The goal is to convene community collaboration across a diverse and inclusive cross-section of interests to provide feedback, share project information, and ultimately inform the Pitkin County's decision-making process," said airport director John Kinney in a statement. "This process is different from the Environmental Assessment public outreach. Now, we need the public to help us envision the airport improvements so that we can make sound investments in our community's airport for the next 30 years."

The committees will focus on the following work:

• The Airport Vision Committee will serve as the over-arching project advisory committee focused on holistic project development.

• The Community Character Working Group will evaluate and provide input on priority issues related to community values, neighborhood character, and quality of life.

• The Airport Experience Working Group will evaluate and provide input on how the overall airport experience integrates with the regional community.

• The Technical Working Group will evaluate and distill complex technical topics into readily understandable concepts for community-wide discussion.

Find applications and learn more about participation, guidelines, and expectations on the program at http://www.asevision.com. Paper applications are available at the Pitkin County Administration and Sheriff's Office, 530 E. Main St., or at the Airport Administration office in the airport terminal. Applications may also be requested by emailing info@asevision.com or by calling 970-309-2156.