Monday Business Briefs: Aspen, Snowmass tourism up in October; new hire at Challenge Aspen

Accommodations in Aspen and Snowmass Village had a combined occupancy of 40 in October, a 1.9% improvement over October 2018, according to data released last week by Denver-based Destimetrics, which monitors resort town tourism indicators.

Aspen’s paid occupancy was 45.7% in October, while Snowmass set a new record with an occupancy of 31.4%.

As of Oct. 31, November occupancy for both Aspen and Snowmass is down 15.4%, which central reservations agency StayAspenSnowmass attributed to “Thanksgiving falling 6 days later than last year.”

Challenge Aspen taps Schalla

Challenge Aspen recently announced the hiring of Garry Schalla as its new development and marketing director.

Schalla has a background in branding, marketing, strategic planning, fundraising and sustainability, according to a press release announcing his new post.

Challenge Aspen is a nonprofit organization with a focus on impacting lives through year-round adaptive experiences for individuals faced with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Challenge Aspen creates life-changing opportunities by encouraging participation in activities designed to redefine limits, recognize abilities, and transfer newfound courage to everyday life.

More details at challengeaspen.org.

ACRA biz awards deadline nearing

Aspen Chamber Resort Association members have until 5 p.m. Dec. 6 to submit their applications for either the 2019 ACRA Business of the Year or ACRA Nonprofit of the Year.

To be eligible to enter, businesses and organizations must have been in operations for at least three years, and previous award winners must wait at least seven years before reapplying.

The winners will be announced at the Annual Helen K. Klanderud Wintersköl™ Awards Luncheon in January.

Contact Kathryn Dziedzic at 970-920-7149 or at kdziedzic@aspenchamber.org with any questions on the program or the application process.