Monday Business Briefs: Aspen real estate up in November, Building Dept. moves, architect firm honored
December 17, 2018
RETT collections up in November, down for the year
The city of Aspen's real estate transfer tax collections in November showed an 11 percent spike over November 2017.
That's according to the city Finance Department's latest consumption tax report, which was released Dec. 6.
November was just the fourth month of the year to post gains over 2017, a year in which all of Pitkin County topped $1.9 billion in property transactions.
The city collected $590,210 in RETT taxes supporting its affordable-housing coffers, topping the $531,365 it claimed in November 2017. The Wheeler Opera Housing portion of the RETT accounted for $311,183 in collections, besting the $275,769 the city made in November 2017.
From January through November, the city's RETT collections for the affordable-housing portion of the fund stood at $7.9 million, 15 percent lower than the $9.9 million the city hauled in during the same period last year, according to the report.
The Wheeler Opera House portion of the RETT rang up $4.1 million in collections from January through November, also 15 percent lower than the $4.9 million the city generated in the same period in 2017, according to the report.
Building Department relocates to City Hall
The city's Building Department has relocated from its North Mill Street location to the third floor of Aspen City Hall, 130 S. Galena St. The Building Department is now located in the same space as Community Development.
Rowland+Broughton lands another award
Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design's Art Barn Aspen residence recently was selected as an honoree in the Country House category at the 2018 Interior Design Best of Year (BoY) Awards, held Nov. 30 in New York City.
The 2018 Best of Year Awards included 2,000 entries and 586 finalists in 133 design project and product categories. R+B's Art Barn project was one of four finalists in the Country House category. Led by R+B Principal John Rowland, the Art Barn project team included Amanda Christianson, Bryan May and Katie Roberts. Atelier AM was the interior designer on the project.
