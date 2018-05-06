Monday Business Briefs: City of Aspen real estate transfer taxes drop in April

The city of Aspen reported last week that its April collections of real estate transfer taxes were down 55 percent for the affordable-housing portion of the fund, and down 54 percent for the Wheeler Opera House segment.

The housing fund brought in $425,425 in RETT collections, while the Wheeler side made $223,663 in April, the city said.

The first four months of the year, however, are up 30 with January through April 2017, the city said.

For the first third of this year, the housing portion reeled in $2.7 million, while the Wheeler segment brought in $1.4 million, the city said.

The Aspen Center for Physics has named Amanda Jenkins the new administrative vice president. Jenkins follows Sally Mencimer and Jane Kelly, both of whom guided the Center for more than 20 years.

Jenkins came to the nonprofit organization in September 2016 as the finance manager.

Jenkins is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a bachelor's of science degree in commerce and business administration.

She was raised in Madison, Alabama, where her father was a computer engineer and her mother worked with NASA.

"I grew up in a community where everyone was interested in space," she said. "It wasn't until I left my hometown that I realized not all people were fascinated by the stars and the universe. It was wonderful to find an organization in a small mountain town that shared the same fascination with the universe that I've had since I was a kid."

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate announced last week that broker associate Carrie Wells has been ranked as the No. 7 top-performing sales associate out of more than 91,000 Coldwell Banker sales professionals internationally in 2017 based on adjusted gross commission income. Wells achieved a total sales volume of nearly $132.5 million in 2017.

Wells has ranked within the top 1 percent of real estate sales internationally for Coldwell Banker for the past 22 years and has been the top producing broker in Aspen for Coldwell Banker Mason Morse since 2011.

"We're extremely proud that Carrie Wells has once again been recognized for her extraordinary achievements," said Will Herndon, president of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse. "She is unparalleled in her industry knowledge, dedication, passion and attention to client service."

With more than $1.5 billion in sales since beginning her career in the early 1990s, Wells has consistently ranked in Coldwell Banker's top 1 percent of agents internationally, the company said in a statement.

Send business briefs, tips and announcements to rcarroll@aspentimes.com.