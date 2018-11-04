Monday Business Briefs: Aspen Institute hosts S.F. tech event, new retailer coming to Aspen

Aspen Institute tech conference in San Francisco

The Aspen Institute's Aspen Cyber Summit is spreading its wings to the West Coast. The third annual summit is set for Thursday at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco and will feature a lengthy list of speakers on such topics as cybersecurity and technology.

Among the speakers include Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich, U.S. Army Cyber Command's Brig. Gen. Jennifer Buckner and DARPA Director Steven Walker.

New boutique coming to Aspen

Dallas-based boutique Forty Five Ten last week announced plans to open a store Nov. 12 in downtown Aspen.

Occupying 877 square feet in the 20,000-square-foot building at the corner of Hunter Street and Hyman Avenue, the Aspen shop will be Forty Five Ten's fifth location.

The store will offer high-end clothing, jewelry and accessories, as well as home design items, according to a news release.

"We are really excited to open in Aspen because so many of our clients travel and entertain there," said company president and chief creative officer Kristen Cole in a statement. "There's great art, culture, food and collectors there throughout the year — overall, it's very natural progression for us."

Poss member joins state board

Cassidy Sanderson of Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design has joined the AIA Colorado Board of Directors and will be named the new director for AIA Colorado, the firm announced last week.

Sanderson earned a bachelor's degree in environmental design with an emphasis in architecture from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She joined the Poss firm in June 2015.

"We are very proud of her and wish her much success in this new role," said Bill Poss, founder and partner at Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design, in a statement