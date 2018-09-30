Monday Business Briefs

Snowmass Tourism adds to sales, marketing

Snowmass Tourism has added two new members, Mark Scheller and Jon Delk, to its group sales and marketing departments.

Scheller will lead the group sales team as director, while Delk, a longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, will assume the role of marketing coordinator.

Scheller joined Snowmass Tourism on Sept. 24 with more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in direct sales, hotel and resort sales and marketing and new business development.

Delk co-founded and served as managing director of Roaring Fork Cycling. In conjunction with Roaring Fork Cycling, Delk was a ski and snowboard instructor and bike pro for seven years with Aspen Skiing Co. He has worked as website administrator for Skico's ski and snowboard schools as well as in various roles at Eldora Ski Resort and NZSki. Delk started his new role with Snowmass Tourism on Sept. 12.

Workshop explains financing option for commercial upgrades

A free workshop Oct. 19 will explain Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing, or C-PACE, an option for financing energy- and water-efficiency upgrades for commercial buildings and facilities.

The workshop is set for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Morgridge Commons Meeting and Conference Center, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs.

The workshop is for owners and managers of commercial properties, including farms, ranches, golf courses and multi-family housing, along with energy-efficiency and renewable-energy contractors.

Tracy Phillips, director of the Colorado C-PACE program, and Peter Yang, senior vice president of Alpine Bank, are the presenters.

C-PACE offers 100 percent up-front funding for upgrades, with low interest rates and 25-year terms for repayment.

C-PACE is offered in participating counties that have formally opted in to the program. C-PACE financing is available in Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Lake counties.

The workshop is presented by the Colorado Energy Office, Garfield Clean Energy and CLEER.

RSVPs are encouraged. Visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org for more information and to register.

Alpine Bank hires Latino services officer

Alpine Bank has appointed Susana Salamun to the position of Latino services officer. She will lead the bank's service to Latino and Hispanic customers.

"We are glad to welcome Susana Salamun in her new position covering Alpine Bank's desire to effectively serve the Latino/Hispanic community customers in all of our service areas," said Alpine Bank founder and Chairman Bob Young. "Susana brings many years of experience working with Alpine Bank and is an excellent fit for her new role."

Salamun, who joined the bank in 2013, has worked in information technology and in the compliance department for Alpine prior to assuming her new role.