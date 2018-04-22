Monday Business Briefs

• A slow snow year translated to a 1.6 percent dip in first quarter lodge bookings in Aspen.

The Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, released last week, showed Aspen's occupancy rate at 79.7 percent for January through March, down from 81.3 percent for the same period in 2017.

Even so, Aspen only trailed one Colorado ski resort; Breckenridge had a 79.8 percent occupancy rate for the first quarter of 2018.

Aspen lodges also had an average daily rate of $656 during the first quarter, which was tops in the state. Vail's $502 rate was second in Colorado, according to the report.

• FirstBank has appointed Dave Portman as the bank's new Roaring Fork Valley president.

As the new Roaring Fork Valley president, Portman will be responsible for overseeing $300 million in assets and more than 20 employees in branch locations from Aspen to Rifle.

Portman began his FirstBank career in 2001 and most recently served as executive vice president of the Eagle County Market before being appointed president in December. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He also earned a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

• Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate announced earlier this month that it surpassed $500,000 in charitable contributions to more than 100 organizations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley since 2013.

In 2017, Coldwell Banker made charitable donations and sponsorships to such nonprofits as Aspen Community Foundation: Cradle to Career, Lift Up, Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, Aspen Valley Land Trust, The Arts Campus at Willits, 5Point Film Festival, and Aspen Board of Realtors: Heldman Golf Classic Sponsorship, among others.

Since forming in 2013, the Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Non-Profit Advisory Committee has donated to Access After School, Brain Train/Seniors Matter, Buddy Program, Carbondale Rotary Club, Colorado Animal Rescue, Glenwood Center for the Arts, One Moment, River Bridge, Roaring Fork Audubon, Roaring Fork Lacrosse, Roaring Fork PreCollegiate, Smiling Goat, Stepping Stones, UpRoot, Wilderness Workshop and Youth Entity.

