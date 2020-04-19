Monday Business Brief: New management, ownership of Art Aspen

New management, ownership of Art Aspen

Intersect Art and Design announced last week the appointment of Becca Hoffman as managing director, a position that will have her overseeing Art Aspen, SOFA Chicago and Art Palm Springs. Hoffman, who for the past seven years was director of the Outsider Art Fair, comes to Intersect with decades of experience working with galleries in the United States and internationally. In her new role, she will establish a creative direction for the fairs and guide them in their evolution and growth.

Intersect Art and Design, owned by brothers Tim and Dirk von Gal, recently acquired the three fairs.

“We are passionate about these fairs, and the positive impact they make in and beyond their respective markets — Aspen, Chicago, and Palm Springs,” Tim von Gal said. “We’re thrilled that Becca will join us in shaping the new vision for the fairs. She has great energy, tenacity and creativity.”

“While we are excited to move ahead,” continues von Gal, “we will proceed cautiously as we monitor the news and safety information from the CDC, which will guide our decisions as we go forward.”

Hoffman said a main goal “is to bring the three fairs back to their roots by engaging in each region’s local art and culture while being intrinsically connected to the global art world with a sense of relevancy. We are living through a time of transition for the art world and our society on the whole, and we must be sensitive and responsive to these uncertain times.”

Intersect Art and Design Owned and Managed by vGMgt LLC http://www.intersectfairs.com

Art Aspen (scheduled July 23 to 26) is an annual art and cultural event held at the Aspen Ice Garden. The fair has showcased modern and contemporary art since 2012.