Midvalley forum will explain state, local ballot questions

The public will get an opportunity to learn about local and state issues on the November ballot in a unique midvalley forum Monday.

The education effort is being sponsored by Count Me In, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and the Basalt Chamber of Commerce. It will be held at the Basalt Library's community room from noon to 1:30 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring a sack lunch.

Count Me In will discuss the 13 statewide initiatives on this fall's ballot. That discussion will take place from noon to 1 p.m. There are myriad complex issues that experts will help explain.

The local issues that will be discussed from 1 to 1:30 p.m. are the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority's proposed property tax for the public bus system, Colorado Mountain College's proposal to adjust its mill levy without adding a tax and Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District's proposal to adjust its operating mill levy annually to keep it at 8 mills and prevent loss of funds for various reasons.

Count Me In is a program run by the Colorado Fiscal Institute. The program will also explain the statewide ballot issues in Aspen from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. The forum will be held in the Limelight Hotel's Monarch Room. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Learn more at http://www.countmeincolorado.com.