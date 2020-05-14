March retail sales nosedive in Aspen
Aspen’s retail economy took a battering as expected in March, according to a report the city’s Finance Department issued this week.
Revenue amounted to $54.6 million in March, down 43.6% in March 2019.
March is one of the biggest month for retailers, but public health orders shut down nonessentials businesses in the third week in March, while restaurants were relegated to takeout service only, among other restrictions spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s how March shaped up among the 12 retail sectors through which the city collects sales taxes:
Support Local Journalism
• Accommodations — $14.9 million, down 57.5% from March 2019
• Restaurants and bars — $6.7 million, down 59.6%
• Sports equipment/clothing — $3.4 million, down 59.2%
• Clothing —$2.8 million, down 60.2%
• Food/drug — $4.8 million, down 10.7%
• Liquor — $910,071, down 14%
• Miscellaneous — $5.9 million, down 5.4%
• Construction — $6.2 million, down 6.8%
• Luxury goods — $2 million, down 38.3%
• Utilities — $4.9 million, up 8.4%
• Automobile — $1.1 million, up 5.5%
• Marijuana — $900,215, down 41.4%
Through March, Aspen’s retail economy generated $241 million in revenue; that’s 10.7% off the pace of the first quarter of 2019, the report said.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User