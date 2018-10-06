Management plan for Sutey property outside of Carbondale open for comment

The Bureau of Land Management on Friday released a preliminary environmental assessment for the Sutey Ranch property and opened a 30-day public comment period.

The preliminary assessment analyzes three possible management alternatives for the 557-acre Sutey Ranch in Garfield County and outlines the proposed management for the 112-acre Haines Parcel in Pitkin County. Both properties were acquired through the Sutey Ranch Land Exchange on March 27, 2017.

"The acquisition of these parcels and the development of this associated management plan will result in expanded outdoor recreation and access in the Roaring Fork Valley," said acting BLM Colorado River Valley field manager Gloria Tibbetts.

The preliminary assessment details a wildlife and hunting emphasis alternative, an equestrian access emphasis alternative and a mountain biking and hiking emphasis alternative for the Sutey property. The final proposed alternative may be a blend of more than one alternative in the assessment.

The Sutey parcel is located about 4 miles north of Carbondale. The Haines parcel is located 5 miles southeast of Carbondale on the west side of the Crown.

Proposed management for the Haines parcel will continue to emphasize uses already occurring there. When BLM acquired the Haines parcel from the private landowner, the public already was heavily using an extensive, user-created mountain bike trail network, and cattle had been seasonally grazing the land for decades.

The BLM will host a public open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in Carbondale at the Third Street Center, 520 Third St., to help answer questions and take written comments.

More information about the parcels and the planning process is available at https://go.usa.gov/xnvM5. Comments may be emailed to blm_co_sutey_haines_rmpa@blm.gov or mailed to BLM, 2300 River Frontage Road, Silt, CO 81652, Attn: Sutey Ranch Management Plan. Comments will be most helpful if received by Nov. 5.