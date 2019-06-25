Man suffers minor injury in shooting incident at Basalt range

A man suffered a non-lift threatening injury at the Basalt shooting range Monday, according to authorities.

The man was injured after an “accidental discharge,” said Jessie Porter, a spokeswoman for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was not suspicious and there was no full investigation because it was regarded as a medical call, she said.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said an ambulance was called to the shooting range at about 11 a.m. Monday during a flurry of separate, unrelated medical calls in the midvalley.

A male suffered a gunshot wound at the pistol range, where he was target shooting alone, Thompson said. The victim contacted a person at the nearby rifle range. That person provided aid and called 911, Thompson said.

The victim was able to walk to the ambulance on his own power, Thompson said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife didn’t investigate the incident because it was a non-hunting injury, said Matt Yamashita, acting area wildlife manager. The department deferred to the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting range is soon to gain a range safety officer, who will enforce rules but also be available to provide aid in incidents such as Monday’s shooting. The safety officer position resulted in the wake of the Lake Christine Fire. The fire broke out after shooters illegally used tracer ammunition at the rifle range.

CPW appointed a citizens’ task force to make recommendations on range operations. Among the advice was hiring a range officer. CPW has funded the position for July through November. That person will be on site in early July, Yamashita said. The date is uncertain at this time because there will be training at the shooting range in Cameo.