Man injured in pedestrian-vehicle accident near Lazy Glen

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries Wednesday after an accident involving a vehicle on Highway 82 near Lazy Glen, authorities said.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old male, received a head injury in the accident and was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital, according to the Colorado State Patrol's public information officer in Denver. The investigating trooper hadn't filed more detailed information as of Wednesday afternoon so the circumstances of the accident weren't available, according to the public information officer.

The man's injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to Pete Bradshaw, deputy fire chief in Basalt.

The right eastbound lane on Highway 82 was shut down at about 7 a.m. and reopened at about 10 a.m. Commuters reported the closure resulted in congestion for workers heading to Aspen.