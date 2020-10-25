Man detained after alleged assault at elementary school
Authorities detained a man Sunday morning on suspicion of assaulting an Aspen School District maintenance employee at the elementary school and committing other transgressions in the area.
“Although concerning that this event took place inside the Aspen Elementary School, we believe based on knowledge of the individual in custody and information we’ve obtained during the investigation that this is an isolated event and that there is no risk to parents, students, staff, or teachers when returning to school on Monday morning,” said Sheriff Joe DiSalvo in a statement.
Police and sheriff’s deputies were notified at 6:40 a.m. of an assault on the campus and interviewed the victim at the elementary school, according to a news release fro the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim’s description of the assailant led Aspen police to find a person having similar traits in downtown shortly before 8 a.m., according to the release.
“The male is known to law enforcement from previous incidents and was taken into custody for further investigation,” the release said.
Aspen police also are investigating additional reports of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief in close proximity to the campus moments after the reported assault.
