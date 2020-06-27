Man arrested on Thursday for Willits incident posts bail

Dustin Rider



A man arrested Thursday at Willits Town Center for allegedly exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl and swinging a chair at a police officer was released from Eagle County Jail Friday after posting $2,000 bail.

Dustin Rider, 41, was arrested by Basalt Police on suspicion of indecent exposure and attempted second-degree assault on a police officer. His place of residence wasn’t available.

Police were called to Willits Town Center at 2:22 p.m. Thursday for reports of two disorderly men. Officers found one man bleeding from a cut on his head after apparently falling into a construction fence.

The second man, Rider, was found yelling at people along businesses on East Valley Road. The man allegedly swung a chair at a Basalt officer who approached him. The officer deployed his Taser gun once and was able to handcuff the man, according to Police Chief Greg Knott. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Rider was taken to Valley View Hospital for a medical check, as it standard after a Taser is used, Knott said. He was then transported to Eagle County Jail.

The other man was uncooperative with police. He was taken into protective custody and transported to Valley View Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his head wound.