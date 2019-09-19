Live music on tap this weekend in valley

Glenwood Canyon Adventure Park wraps up its Music on the Mountain series this Saturday with The Missing Link Band starting at 6 p.m.

Provided

Nothing beats warm autumn afternoons and cool evenings in the Roaring Fork Valley, unless you can enjoy them while also listening to some great live music. If that is what you’re looking for, you’ll find several good options this weekend.

On Friday evening, you can take a short drive upvalley to Market Street in Willits Town Center to catch the Drunken Poets led by former Jes Grew frontman Randolph Turner.

The Drunken Poets always put on a great show with their mix of classic rock hits, deep cuts and originals that elevate the party atmosphere.

Market Street closes to traffic for the show, so you can bring chairs and have a picnic, or claim a table at one of the nearby restaurants like Capitol Creek Brewery, Wienerstube or Mezzaluna.

On Saturday, Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co. hosts its third annual Oktoberfest, featuring live polka music from noon to 5 p.m. with Alpine Echo, and country music with A Band Called Alexis from 6 to 8 p.m.

Alpine Echo consists of Gerhard Rill and Bill Rill who are originally from Bavaria, John Pataky from Hungary and Joe Pologar from Leadville. They are guaranteed to ramp up the Oktoberfest vibe with Bavarian pub songs and, of course, “Edelweiss” from the “The Sound of Music.”

A Band Called Alexis, which is Julie Manuscalcci on vocals and percussion, David Reynolds on acoustic guitar and vocals, Mark Chenoweth on lead guitar and vocals, Corey Spagnolo on drums and Billy Conn on bass and vocals, covers a variety of neo and traditional country artists, along with some R&B, blues, soul and gospel.

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park wraps up its Music on the Mountain summer series Saturday at 6 p.m. with The Missing Link Band, featuring Holly Guerin on lead and harmony vocals, Nick Kuhlmann on drums, Paul Barker on bass, Erik McPherson on guitar and lead vocals, and Bob Stepniewski on percussion and mandolin.

They have gained a reputation as one of the best party bands in western Colorado and play a wide variety of music including classic rock, blues, pop and R&B. Their music appeals to all age groups and tastes.

The gondola ride up to the Adventure Park is free with a donation of a canned food item after 4 p.m., otherwise gondola tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids 3 to 12.

Later Saturday night, the Red Dirt River Band inhabits the Glenwood Springs Brew Garden beginning at 9 p.m.

The band includes members of various other Roaring Fork Valley bands, and each member has an extensive background in a variety of musical genre, including Americana, bluegrass, alt-country, blues and good old-fashioned rock ’n’ roll. Red Dirt River Band has gained a large following while playing on numerous stages across the Roaring Fork Valley.

On Sunday afternoon, the band Oran Mor will bring its brand of Scottish and Irish music to the Glenwood Springs Brew Garden starting at 2 p.m.

Tom and Karen Cochran founded Oran Mor over 12 years ago. Their repertoire includes traditional music, some dating back to the late 1700s, as well as current Celtic music and Americana tunes, with a few originals sprinkled into their set.

jbear@postindependent.com