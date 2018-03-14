Learn about Castle Creek Bridge detours via Facebook Live today

The city of Aspen is hosting a Facebook Live event for the Castle Creek Bridge/Hallam Street Improvement Project at noon today.

People can tune in on the city of Aspen's Facebook page. Project information including detour routes, schedules and impacts will be presented. Participants will be able to ask questions live in the comments section.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our project team to connect with the community in a new way," public information manager Bryana Starbuck said in a statement. "We want to make sure to reach as many people as possible, so there are no surprises on April 2."

Construction is set to begin that day with traffic and pedestrian detours. One lane is needed on both the bridge and Hallam Street for construction access and work. Significant traffic delays are anticipated during peak travel times for both inbound and outbound traffic.

People can sign up for project news and updates by visiting castlecreekbridge.com, or by contacting the project information team via call or text at 970-618-5379, or email info@castlecreekbridge.com. Project background, maps and other information are available at castlecreekbridge.com.

The main components of the project include a protected 8-foot-wide concrete sidewalk over the bridge, and upgraded bus shelters and intersections at Seventh and Eighth streets.